Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 118.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

