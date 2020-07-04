Cineplex Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($5.12) Per Share (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cineplex in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.73). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.64.

Cineplex stock opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.39. The stock has a market cap of $500.96 million and a PE ratio of 18.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

