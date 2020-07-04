Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after buying an additional 108,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.