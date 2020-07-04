China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China State Construction International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $39.72 on Thursday. China State Construction International has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50.

China State Construction International Company Profile

China State Construction International Company Profile

