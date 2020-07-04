Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Chase worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chase by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chase by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chase by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chase by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lewis P. Gack sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $36,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,706.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

CCF opened at $100.81 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.58 million during the quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

