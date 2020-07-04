Cfra Downgrades Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Sell

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by Cfra to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,496 shares of company stock worth $970,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,697,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after buying an additional 195,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

