Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.20. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 332,042 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $175.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 877.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

