Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

