CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

CPCAY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CLSA cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $7.91.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (CPCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.