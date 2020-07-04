Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.15% from the company’s current price.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 54.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 249,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.