Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.15% from the company’s current price.
CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Shares of CPRI opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 54.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 249,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.