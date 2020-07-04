Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $7,886,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 175,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,060,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

