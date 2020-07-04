Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.10). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $280.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,152.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $126,778 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

