BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.69. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 43,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic purchased 67,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,465.92. Insiders acquired 85,629 shares of company stock worth $110,865 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.