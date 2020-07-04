BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.20, approximately 336,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 215,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

MTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59.

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group (NYSE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

