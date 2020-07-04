Brokers Set Expectations for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

NOG opened at $0.91 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,314,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 800.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 951,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 846,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 76.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,151,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 497,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $5,547,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 15.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.