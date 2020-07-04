Brokers Issue Forecasts for Horizon Bancorp Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 95,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 400,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.