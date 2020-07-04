Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $15.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in PACCAR by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,543,000 after acquiring an additional 159,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,939,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,685,000 after acquiring an additional 188,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,846,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

