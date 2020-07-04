Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report sales of $918.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $924.00 million and the lowest is $916.10 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $819.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $104.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 273.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.