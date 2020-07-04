Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

