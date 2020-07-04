BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRFS. Barclays lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

BRFS stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.57.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. BRF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. State Street Corp boosted its position in BRF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,007,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BRF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

