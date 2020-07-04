Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.75 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.51), 245 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.75 ($1.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.26.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile (LON:BAR)

Brand Architekts Group Plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

