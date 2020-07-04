BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.97. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 69,858 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.81.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.03%.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

