BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce sales of $449.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.50 million and the highest is $451.30 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $457.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

BOKF stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.64. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $274,715 in the last 90 days. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 291.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BOK Financial by 40.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

