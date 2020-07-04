Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.52

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.75. Beowulf Mining shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 210,148 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.52.

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource properties primarily in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, graphite, lead, zinc, copper, silver, diamond, and other mineral properties. The company focuses on the Kallak magnetite iron ore project located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

