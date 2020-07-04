Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $387.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

