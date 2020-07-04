Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bank Ozk in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 268,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

