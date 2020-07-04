Banc of California Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Banc of California stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.12 million, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 73.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,690.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

