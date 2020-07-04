Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 18,800 shares.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.
In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 106,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $166,436.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 446,225 shares of company stock worth $754,263 in the last ninety days.
About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
