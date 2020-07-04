Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 18,800 shares.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 106,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $166,436.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 446,225 shares of company stock worth $754,263 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

