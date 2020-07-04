BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -2.13

Media headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 482.20 ($5.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 502.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 555.30.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
