BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -2.13

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 482.20 ($5.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 502.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 555.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 705 ($8.68) to GBX 550 ($6.77) in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 511 ($6.29) price target (down from GBX 700 ($8.61)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.69) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 636.25 ($7.83).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

