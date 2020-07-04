Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of AX opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after buying an additional 106,854 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 651,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $24,272,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.