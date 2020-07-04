Axa Buys 37,207 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,207 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1,500.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,836,000 after purchasing an additional 958,095 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $165.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.