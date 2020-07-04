Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Avalon shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 94,500 shares changing hands.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.62% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

