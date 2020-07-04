Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,330 ($28.67) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,260 ($27.81) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Redburn Partners lowered Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Associated British Foods to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,487.71 ($30.61).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,027 ($24.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,554 ($19.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($33.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,874.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,162.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 61.20 ($0.75) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Associated British Foods will post 15083.0674507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

