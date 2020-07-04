Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $4.30. Ariana Resources shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 1,624,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, Panmure Gordon increased their price objective on Ariana Resources from GBX 3.60 ($0.04) to GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $43.45 million and a PE ratio of 10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.11.

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.