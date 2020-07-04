AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 46,848 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,848 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.80 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

