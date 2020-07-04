AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average is $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $365.71 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

