AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,973 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Plexus worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,231.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $559,057.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $362,685.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

