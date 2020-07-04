AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,279 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of CBIZ worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $24,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 63.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 486,244 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 40.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,161,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 332,768 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 30.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 281,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 7.0% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,982,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,386,000 after purchasing an additional 195,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $64,937.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,753 shares of company stock worth $313,251. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBZ opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.61.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities raised CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

