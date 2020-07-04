AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 275,408 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 460,561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,477,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 469,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

