AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 145.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Coherus Biosciences worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,851 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,897,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 666,775 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $11,821,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 206.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 608,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHRS opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,925 shares of company stock worth $4,627,867. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

