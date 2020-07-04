AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $22,823,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 226,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 61,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $772.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. Sidoti lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.