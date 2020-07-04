AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of AZZ worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 8.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 272.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AZZ Inc has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). AZZ had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.