AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 223.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 113.9% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.