AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 140.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of HTLF opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

