AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 404.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UMB Financial worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,547 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other UMB Financial news, CFO Ram Shankar bought 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.