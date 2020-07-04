AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,101 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 50.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,200,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 157.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,572 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS opened at $28.34 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

