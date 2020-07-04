AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Foundation Building Materials worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

FBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of FBM opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.71. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.