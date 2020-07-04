AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 689.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,275 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

CTO stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

