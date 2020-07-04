AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $79,779.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,883.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,428 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

