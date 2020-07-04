AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,351 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 2.70% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $2.87 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

